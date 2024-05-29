Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Trading Down 1.3 %

BKE stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.24. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Buckle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

