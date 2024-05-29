Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BYD opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,618 shares of company stock worth $21,568,319. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 427.8% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $15,985,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.