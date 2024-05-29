Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,038,353 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 135.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 81,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.