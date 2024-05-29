CIBC Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$14.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Insiders have sold a total of 51,039 shares of company stock valued at $436,132 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

