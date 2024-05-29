Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.91.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Insiders have sold a total of 51,039 shares of company stock worth $436,132 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
