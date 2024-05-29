First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.19.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE FM opened at C$18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a market cap of C$15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

