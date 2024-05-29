EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.78.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$80.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$85.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.48. EQB has a 52 week low of C$65.18 and a 52 week high of C$97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

