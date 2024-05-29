Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$91.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.
BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.20.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.3 %
Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
