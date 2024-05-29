Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 7,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 2,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Eramet Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Eramet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Eramet Company Profile

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

