Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

