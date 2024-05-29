TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Stock Price Down 1.3%

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$63.94 and last traded at C$64.61. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.45.

TSE:QBTC.U Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:QBTC.U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:QBTC.U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.