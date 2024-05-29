CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53. 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

CONX Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Insider Activity at CONX

In other CONX news, major shareholder Moore Capital Management, Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $15,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CONX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CONX stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONX Corp. ( NASDAQ:CONX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,393,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,505,000. CONX comprises about 18.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.14% of CONX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

