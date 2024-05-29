Bitfarms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 24,365 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,598 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bitfarms by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BITF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.65.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.