Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Down 0.1%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 1,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

