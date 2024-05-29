ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Down 0.6%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $48.54. Approximately 28,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUSA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.