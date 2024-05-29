ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.38. 1,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF
The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.