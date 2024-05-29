ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.38. 1,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

