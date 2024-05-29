SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Down 0.3%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 100,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 50,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

