Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Down 0.7%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 221,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 323,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Cosan Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Get Cosan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.