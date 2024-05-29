SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. 37 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

About SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.