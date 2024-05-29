PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Trading Down 59.4%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 59.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 59.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.