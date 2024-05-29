Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TELUS (T)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TELUS (TSE: T):

5/21/2024 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

5/10/2024 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

5/10/2024 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

4/17/2024 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

4/3/2024 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

4/2/2024 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

TELUS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE T opened at C$22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$21.12 and a 1-year high of C$26.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.