Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Down 5.1%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
Nexi Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.
About Nexi
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
