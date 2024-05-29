Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Down 5.1%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Nexi Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

