Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

See Also

