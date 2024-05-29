Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Mining UK Societas
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.