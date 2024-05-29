Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 14,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 15,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Southern States Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 732,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 166,700 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

