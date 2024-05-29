Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Trading Down 50%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Free Report) traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 1,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

