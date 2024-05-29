Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Trading Down 4.9%

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Lightscape Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
Lightscape Technologies Company Profile
Lightscape Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lightscape Technologies
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.