BJ’s Wholesale Club Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,697 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 1,602 call options.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

