Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,441 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 206% compared to the typical volume of 1,452 call options.

NASDAQ AY opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

