Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,321 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 428 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $959.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIM

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.