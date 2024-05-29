Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Head to Head Contrast

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 16.74% 10.92% 5.07% Integral Ad Science 0.59% 0.32% 0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Weibo and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 2 3 2 0 2.00 Integral Ad Science 0 3 11 0 2.79

Risk & Volatility

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $11.65, indicating a potential upside of 31.05%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $16.77, indicating a potential upside of 70.59%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Weibo.

Weibo has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weibo and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.76 billion 1.18 $342.60 million $1.19 7.47 Integral Ad Science $474.37 million 3.33 $7.24 million $0.01 983.98

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

