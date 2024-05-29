Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,974 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 263% compared to the typical volume of 819 call options.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBA opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $818.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

