Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

