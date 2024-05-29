Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
