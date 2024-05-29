Contrasting Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cadeler A/S and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.00%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 17.77 $12.44 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $387.10 million N/A -$9.62 million ($0.50) -27.78

Cadeler A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping -2.49% -2.89% -1.63%

Summary

Cadeler A/S beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities. Its customers include shipping companies, mining companies, commodity trading houses, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Good Falkirk (MI) Limited.

