Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $42.50

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

In related news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,168,477.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TPG by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,424,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TPG by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 29.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -308.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

