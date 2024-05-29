FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $68.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $84.65 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.