Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$14.80

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.16 and a 1 year high of C$12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.1821782 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.88%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

