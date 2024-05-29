Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $20.94

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.43 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 468,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,160,000 after buying an additional 552,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,977,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,896,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

