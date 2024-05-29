Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $64.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.09.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. Futu has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

