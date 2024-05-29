Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,527,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,477,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,564 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.86 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

