Analysts Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $54.65

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of YUMC opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,530,000 after buying an additional 295,494 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 38.4% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yum China by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,682,000 after purchasing an additional 337,033 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,777,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

