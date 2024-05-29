Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $47.67

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

