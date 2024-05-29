ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
ExlService stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
