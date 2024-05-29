StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.06 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.10 million, a PE ratio of -74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

