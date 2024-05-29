Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.4 %
GENC stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- What does consumer price index measure?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.