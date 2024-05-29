Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

GENC stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000.

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.