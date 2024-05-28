Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,493 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,393,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 214,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

BAC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. 3,413,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,916,656. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

