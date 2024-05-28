Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 13,639 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $17,886,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 130,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. 703,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,624. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

