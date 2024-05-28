Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $263,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 193.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 81,367 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 145.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

