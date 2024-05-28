Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $184.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $172.22 and last traded at $171.83, with a volume of 90157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,917. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

