iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $54,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,290. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

