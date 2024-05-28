Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $77,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.89 and its 200 day moving average is $215.18. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

